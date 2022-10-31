Carrie Hope Fletcher adds extra dates to solo tour

WhatsOnStage Award-winning performer Carrie Hope Fletcher has added a number of new dates to her upcoming solo tour, set to begin next spring.

Fletcher, known for her turns in Heathers, Les Misérables and The Addams Family, will commence the tour in Bradford on 18 May.

New dates have now been added for Oxford, Liverpool, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Southend, Bath and Glasgow. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 4 November from 10am.

The musical star, writer and YouTuber recently completed a run in the Rose Theatre's production of The Caucasian Chalk Circle. She will also be performing in her first pantomime this Christmas in Canterbury.

Titled "An Open Book", Fletcher's tour will see her perform numbers from, and discuss taking on, some of her most celebrated roles. She said today: "I am so excited to be preparing for my first ever solo tour – and to be adding new dates is absolutely fantastic.

"A solo concert tour is something I have wanted to do for some time, and it's great to be able to visit even more places and meet even more fans."

The complete list of dates for her tour are now as follows: Bradford St George's Hall (18 May), Oxford New Theatre (19 May), Southampton's Mayflower Theatre (21 May), Norwich Theatre Royal (22 May), The London Palladium (25 May), Llandudno's Venue Cymru (27 May), The Lowry in Salford (28 May), Birmingham Symphony Hall (29 May), Sheffield City Hall (31 May), Liverpool Empire Theatre (1 June), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (2 June), Newcastle O2 City Hall (3 June), Edinburgh Festival Theatre (4 June), Leicester De Montfort Hall (6 June), Milton Keynes Theatre (7 June), Cliffs Pavilion Souhend (9 June), Bath Forum (10 June) and Glasgow Theatre Royal (11 June).