Carousel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: first look

Production images have been unveiled for Carousel as it prepares to have its official opening night at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Timothy Sheader's reinterpretation of the classic is running to 25 September and features classic numbers such as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone". Rodgers and Hammerstein's second musical follows the misfortunes of carousel barker Billy Bigelow and his family.

The show has also announced it will work with Refuge, a charity to aid those who are affected by domestic violence and other forms of gender-based violence.

On the creative team are Joanna Bowman (associate director), Lucy Casson (casting director), Tom Deering (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Mark Dickman (associate musical director), Molly Einchcomb (costume designer), Annie May Fletcher (creative team associate – sound), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Simisola Majekodunmi (creative team associate – lighting), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Drew McOnie (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Verity Naughton (children's casting director), James Orange (casting director), Tom Scutt (set designer and co-costume designer), Sheader (director), Jacob Sparrow (casting director) and Kate Waters (fight director).

Leading the show are Carly Bawden (Julie Jordan), Declan Bennett (Billy Bigelow), John Pfumojena (Enoch Snow), Joanna Riding (Nettie Fowler), Natasha May-Thomas (Louise Bigelow), Brendan Charleson (Mr Bascombe), Jo Eaton-Kent (Mrs Mullin), Sam Mackay (Jigger Craigin), Ediz Mahmut (Young Enoch) and Christina Modestou (Carrie Pipperidge).

Appearing in the ensemble are Chanelle Jasmine Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Chrissy Brooke, Jack Butterworth. Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt,Tessa Kadler Emily Langham, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie, Christopher Tendai and Daisy West.

Children include Raphael Baron Cohen, Olivia Bart-Plange, Desmond Cole, Siahra Edmonson, Skye Hall, Matilda Hamilton, Jonah Herron, Isa Jones, Elliot Langley-Aybar, Maia, Jasmine Nyenya, Kelly Orbase, Jude O'Sullivan-Whiting, Nooh Rauf and Albie Salter.

