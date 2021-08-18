Camp Siegfried at the Old Vic – first look at rehearsals

First look photos have been revealed for Camp Siegfried, the new play premiering at the Old Vic.

Directed by Katy Rudd, Bess Wohl's play is set just before world war two, where an American summer camp indoctrinates children of German descent.

Patsy Ferran and Luke Thallon



It will star two rising stars – Patsy Ferran and Luke Thallon, with the piece also featuring design by Rosanna Vize, lighting by Prema Mehta, sound by Ian Dickinson, video by Tal Rosner, movement by Rachel-Leah Hosker, voice by Charlie Hughes-D'Aeth, dialect by Rebecca Gausnell, casting by Jessica Ronane, associate set and costume by Anisha Fields and Jasmine Teo as the Bayllis assistant director.

Patsy Ferran

© Manuel Harlan

Company stage manager is Tamsin Withers, DSM is Maria Gibbons and ASM is Daniel Roach-Williams.

Patsy Ferran

© Manuel Harlan

The play runs from 7 September to 30 October.

Luke Thallon

© Manuel Harlan

Luke Thallon

© Manuel Harlan

Katy Rudd

© Manuel Harlan