Camilla Cabello's Cinderella musical film finds new release date

The upcoming Cinderella musical movie has found a new release date.

Camila Cabello (who also pens tunes for the film) leads the cast in the titular role, alongside Billy Porter as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, James Corden as "James", Romesh Ranganathan as "Romesh", Missy Elliott as Town Crier, John Mulaney as "John" (Corden, Mulaney and Ranganathan are said to be the three mice in the film), Beverley Knight (role tbc), Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Charlotte Spencer as Narissa, Tallulah Greive as Princess Gwen, Fra Fee as Hench, Luke Latchman as Griff, Mary Higgins as Princess Laura, Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan and more.

Based on the rather well known fairy tale of the same name, Kay Cannon of the Pitch Perfect franchise is writing and directing the film, with Corden billed as a co-writer. Filming concluded in September, with Cabello and Menzel collaborating on new music included in the picture.

Originally scheduled to open on 5 February 2021, the film has now been pushed to 16 July 2021. According to Deadline, distributors Sony Pictures were unwilling to give the piece a streamed-release as it is billed as a big crowd-pleaser. It will therefore be hitting UK cinemas in the same month as the silver screen version of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights musical film.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Emerald Fennell and David Zippel's stage musical version of Cinderella is currently set to have its official opening in May 2021 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, with a cast led by Carrie Hope Fletcher.