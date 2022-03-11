Call My Agent! to be adapted into a West End musical

Hit series Call My Agent! is set to get the musical treatment.

The French series, which premiered in 2015, is set in a talent agency where a plethora of high profile clients cause all manner of chaos.

It is said to be West End bound, with cast, creatives, venues and dates to be revealed, though a 2024 bow is reportedly on the cards.

In a similar way that the series brings in real-life guest stars, the stage show will reportedly add celebrities for week-long runs in the West End musical.

Producer Adam Kenwright of Kindred Partners said: "We are so excited about bringing Call My Agent! to life in a new West End musical. We believe we can produce a brand-new musical that can deliver wit, comedy and high drama with the romance of Paris."

David Livingstone of Calamity Films added: "We are thrilled to be creating this brand-new musical production of Call My Agent!. The show has got to feel like it's transformed into something different, highlighting issues of empowerment, the troubles that stardom can bring, and ensure the agents are at the heart of the story throughout."

Michel Feller of Mon Voisin Productions said: "The TV show has been so successful across the globe that Kindred Partners and Calamity Films need to be totally free to make the best show they can. We have a very good mix between comedy and emotions. It's a family, in a crazy little company."

There will be a new English language version of the show premiering on Amazon Prime later this year, titled Ten Percent.