Cabaret opening night – on the red carpet with Josh O'Connor, Layton Williams, Aimee Lou Wood and more
The show is currently playing
This past weekend the red carpet was rolled out for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.
The brand new revival, which was awarded a glowing 5-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, is led by Eddie Redmayne (as The Emcee) and Jessie Buckley (as Sally Bowles) and has just extended its booking period through to 1 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.
An assortment of individuals took the time to chat to WhatsOnStage about their expectations and love of the show.
