Cabaret extends West End run with Richard Katz joining show

Cabaret has extended its run at the Kit Kat Club as it welcomes new faces.

Richard Katz (Love and Other Acts of Violence) will join the show from 27 June, taking over from Elliot Levey in the role of Herr Schultz. Katz joins a cast including Fra Fee as the Emcee and Amy Lennox as Sally Bowles, who have both extended their runs in the show until 1 October 2022.

Also joining the company will be Gabriela Benedetti (who was in the original prologue company for the show) and Adam Taylor. Continuing in the show are Omar Baroud as Cliff Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Cabaret continues its award-winning, record-breaking run at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse, where it has now extended until 15 April 2023 (for group bookings, with general booking until 19 November 2022).

It is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

The prologue company is composed of Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Asmara Cammock, Julian Capolei, Celine Fortenbacher, Reuben Greeph, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie, Carys McQueen, Hicaro Nicolai, Kate Robson-Stuart and Sally Swanson.