Cabaret releases new look at Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Omari Douglas

More production images have been released for Cabaret.

The new revival, directed by Rebecca Frecknall and led by Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Omari Douglas, also features an ensemble of performers who will be entertaining audiences from the moment they walk into the Playhouse Theatre, which has been specially adapted into the round.

Guests will receive a "club entry time", in order for them to be immersed in the space before the actual performance begins.

Alongside Redmayne (The Emcee), Buckley (Sally) and Douglas (Cliff) are Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Cabaret is playing now.

Anna-Jane Casey

© Marc Brenner

Elliot Levey and Stewart Clarke

© Marc Brenner

Liza Sadovy

© Marc Brenner

Omari Douglas

© Marc Brenner