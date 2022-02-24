But I'm A Cheerleader: The Musical – first look
The world premiere production is underway at the Turbine Theatre
Production shots have been released for the fully staged world premiere of But I'm A Cheerleader.
The musical is based on Jamie Babbit's cult classic Lionsgate motion picture, which features a screenplay by Brian Wayne Peterson. This stage version, previously seen at the Turbine as part of the venue's MTFestUK in 2019, has a book and lyrics by Bill Augustin (he/him), music by Andrew Abrams (he/him) and direction by Tania Azevedo (she/her).
Musical direction and orchestrations are by Josh Sood (he/him) with choreography by Alexzandra Sarmiento (she/her) and set and costume design by David Shields (he/him). Lighting is by Martha Godfrey (they/them) and sound design by Christ Whybrow (he/him).
Alice Croft (Soapdish at MTFest, she/her) takes on the role of Megan, the cheerleader who is sent by her parents to a rehabilitation camp.
Also in the cast are Oliver Brooks (he/him) as Dad/Larry, Edward Chitticks (he/him) as Jared/Rock, Damon Gould (he/him) as André, Tiffany Graves (she/her) as Mary Brown, Jodie Jacobs (she/they) as Mom/Lloyd, Lemuel Knights (he/him) as Mike, Evie Rose Lane (she/her) as Graham, Harry Singh (he/him) as Jalal, Jodie Steele (she/her) as Kimberly/Hilary, Aaron Teoh (he/him) as Dolph and Kia-Paris Walcott (she/her) as Sinead.
But I'm A Cheerleader runs at The Turbine Theatre until 16 April 2022.