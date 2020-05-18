Bush Theatre announces series of new weekly monologues

The Bush Theatre will be presenting brand new monologues on a weekly basis.

Entitled "Monday Monologues", the series has commenced today and will see the west London venue premiere new short work on its social channels.

Writers on the project include Travis Alabanza, Natasha Brown, Shaun Dunne, Sophie Ellerby, Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu, with performers including Patrick Gibson, Ibinabo Jack, Maymuna Abdi, Anjana Vasan, and Stefan Adegbola.

Artistic director, Lynette Linton said: "Even though our building is closed, we are committed to supporting and working with our wonderful community of writers and artists. For every play you see on stage, there are often years of hard work, personal development, and commitment to the art of writing that has been part of that journey. We want to do our bit to support and honour that process. We are really excited to share this series of brand new monologues with you all and would like to thank the actors and writers for helping us find a way through these difficult times."

The series will commence today with Jack performing Alabanza's piece Skype d8. Each monologue will be presented on IGTV, Twitter, Youtube and the Bush Theatre website for the next 12 months.

Watch here.