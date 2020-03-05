Bush Theatre's summer season to include Ella Road, Graeae and Tamasha

The Bush Theatre has announced more shows in Lynette Linton's inaugural season as artistic director.

Linton's newly announced shows follow on from The Arrival, Collapsible, The High Table and Baby Reindeer, which transfers to both the West End and New York this year. They include two new works with the community, a world premiere and a co-production with Graeae and Tamasha and the return of The Queer House.

10 Nights will run in association with Graeae and Tamasha from 28 May to 27 June, with a press night on 2 June. The show is written by Shahid Iqbal Khan and will be directed by Kash Arshad, with all performances being audio described and integrating captioning and British Sign Language. It tells the story of Yasser, who decides to take part in I'tikāf – an Islamic practice consisting of staying in a mosque and devoting oneself to ibadah – for the last ten nights of Ramadan. Cast and further creative team will be announced in due course.

Fair Play will run from 12 June to 18 July, with a press night on 17 June. Ella Road's world premiere tells the story of two women who belong to the same running club as they train in readiness for the World Championships. With a full cast and creative team still to be announced, Road's previous work includes The Phlebotomist, which premiered at the Hampstead Theatre in 2019 and was shortlisted for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize 2019.

Our Place, Our Time will run on 28 March and is made in collaboration with community organisation the Masbro Tea Centre Club. Will Hudson performs in the piece, which has musical direction by Alex Etchart, movement direction by Corinne Meredith, lighting design by Devon Muller and videography by Michael Lynch. The show explores the meaning of home and places the Masbro group as local leaders, co-creators and activists in Shepherd's Bush.

The Living Room is the second work made with the local community, in conjunction with the Women's Group at Barons Court Project. The show will run from 3 to 8 April with performer Katie Duncan and designer Becky-Dee Trevenen, as an immersive sensory installation that explores the role of the domestic living room in our lives.

Malachi Kirby's Level Up will run from 1 May to 6 June, with a press night on 7 May. Directed by Lynette Linton and Daniel Bailey, the show tells of Ezra, who gets the chance to replay his life and think about what he would do differently. Kirby stars in the work alongside an ensemble including Maymuna Abdi, Malik Dapaah, Kane Feagan, Jonny Khan and Tia Scarlett, with set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design and composition by Francis Botu and movement direction by Annie-Lunette Deakin-Foster.

Pink Lemonade will play in association with The Queer House from 1 to 25 July, with a press night on 3 July. Premiering at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019, Mika Onyx Johnson's show – directed by Emily Aboud – is an exploration of sexuality and gender, mixing poetry, movement and storytelling.

Artistic director Linton commented of the season: "Breaking down the barriers between 'professional' work and community work is why I wanted to run a building, so I'm proud to announce two new works created in partnership with our local community, as well as bringing Level Up, a collaboration between Kirby and new London talent, to the stage. The continuation of my first season also highlights how integral nurturing new writers is to the Bush, as we announce plays by two more writers who have been supported by our talent development programs. I'm also proud to continue and grow successful creative partnerships with The Queer House, Graeae and Tamasha – companies that are continually pushing the boundaries of new writing, as well as with local organisations, the Baron's Court Project and Masbro Tea Centre Club."