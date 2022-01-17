Bush Theatre's Red Pitch confirms casting

Casting has now been announced for Bush Theatre's upcoming world premiere of Red Pitch.

Starring in the production will be Kedar Williams-Stirling (Sex Education) as Bilal, Emeka Sesay (Pretty Red Dress) as Joey, and Francis Lovehall (Death on the Nile) as Omz.

Written by Tyrell Williams and directed by Daniel Bailey, the piece follows three football-loving friends and explores the impact of gentrification on London's communities.

The creative team also includes assistant director Monaé Robinson, set and costume designer Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting designer Ali Hunter, sound designer Khalil Madovi, movement director Dickson Mbi, fight director Kev McCurdy, costume supervisor Megan Rarity, dramaturg Deirdre O'Halloran, casting director Heather Basten CDG and casting assistant Fran Cattaneo.

Red Pitch runs from 16 February to 26 March at the West London venue.



