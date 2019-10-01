i will still be whole (when you rip me in half) at the Bunker Theatre casting announced

Casting has been announced for i will still be whole (when you rip me in half), which opens at the Bunker Theatre.

Directed by Helen Morley, the piece runs at the south London venue from 12 to 23 November. It will star Tuyen Do (The King of Hell's Palace) and Aoife Hinds (Normal People).

Ava Wong Davies' debut play follows mixed race EJ (Hinds), who is coming to terms with meeting Joy (Do), the mother who abandoned her. It has sound design by Jord Rice, lighting design by Ben Kulvichit, set and costume by Grace Venning, production management by Jamie King-Cox and stage management from Zara Janmohamed.

Davies said: "[The play] arose initially out of a need to write something which felt representative of my own experiences as a mixed-race woman – on the way, though, it became something much bigger. It has morphed into an exploration of loneliness, of the way we think about families, and the relationship between mothers and daughters more specifically."