Bugsy Malone to run in London this Christmas

Exclusive: Bugsy Malone is bouncing its way back to London this Christmas, it has been revealed.

Presented by Theatre Royal Bath Productions, Birmingham Rep and Kenny Wax Productions and produced for its festive run by Wax, Alan Parker's stage show features a score by Paul Williams and is based on the 1976 movie of the same name. Songs include the likes of "You Give A Little Love", "My Name is Tallulah", and "Fat Sam's Grand Slam".

Famous for casting children in adult roles, the musical is set in prohibition era New York and features a gang of mobsters, showgirls, a penniless boxer, a seductive songstress and a plethora of flying custard pies.

The much-loved revival of the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre production (first seen in 2015), currently on tour, has a combined cast of 39 (including three teams of seven performers aged between 9 and 16). It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as "a terrific production" with "talent that will stock the West End for generations to come."

The production will run at the Alexandra Palace Theatre in north London from 3 December to 15 January, with tickets on sale at midday. The musical will then continue on its tour through to February 2023. The cast remains the same as the touring company.

Sean Holmes directs the show, which has choreography by Drew McOnie and design by John Bausor. Also in the creative team are Franny-Anne Rafferty (associate director), Phil Bateman (musical supervisor, arranger and orchestrator), Phil Gladwell (lighting designer), Ben Harrison (sound designer), Connagh Tonkinson (musical director), Leanne Pinder (associate choreographer), Richard Weedon (orchestral manager), Verity Noughton (casting director for the unders), Will Burton (casting director for the overs) and Susannah Peretz (wig designer).