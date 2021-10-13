Broken Wings musical announces London run in 2022

Exclusive: The new musical based on Kahlil Gibran's Broken Wings, adapted for the stage by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan, has announced a full staging in London.

Playing at the Charing Cross Theatre from 26 January (with previews from 21 January) until 5 March 2022, the piece has been seen a number of times in concert form – but the new production will mark the first full staging of the musical. Tickets are available now here.

Naaman said today: "Nearly four years after our semi-staged concert debut, I am frankly ecstatic that Broken Wings is returning to London. This new production will be the first time our musical is fully staged.

"It feels particularly special to be bringing Gibran and a piece of Lebanon back to the London stage, following the many difficulties faced by the Lebanese people over the past few years. We are so grateful to Katy [Lipson, producer] for her longstanding support and belief in Broken Wings, and we can't wait to welcome audiences early next year."

The story begins in New York in 1923, where an ageing Gibran looks back on his life in Beirut and a fated love affair there. Directed by Bronagh Lagan, the piece will be staged in the round with cast and full creative team to be revealed.

Lipson adds: "As soon as I heard this beautiful and arresting score I became committed to bringing this story to the stage in London in full production. I find it a unique musical set in the melting pot of the Middle East but with a familiar story of longing, loss and discovery with an incredible writing team. I hope audiences will enjoy the romance and beauty of the story and enjoy another powerful new musical which deserves to be part of the canon."