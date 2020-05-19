Broadway star Rob McClure is introducing us to the wonderful world of "conductor cam"

It's a performance that few audience members ever get to watch – that of the conductor. But with their weird quirks, eccentricities and wacky facial expressions, those waving the baton might well be the most entertaining in a production!

To mark the unsung contribution of conductors, Broadway star Rob McClure (who will star as Mrs Doubtfire when shows re-open in New York) has begun a new series highlighting their work.

So far there have been ten episodes of the hilarious skits – featuring songs such as "Waving Through Window A Window", "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", "Hurricane" and more.