Broadway star Rob McClure is introducing us to the wonderful world of "conductor cam"
The actor is having fun in lockdown
It's a performance that few audience members ever get to watch – that of the conductor. But with their weird quirks, eccentricities and wacky facial expressions, those waving the baton might well be the most entertaining in a production!
To mark the unsung contribution of conductors, Broadway star Rob McClure (who will star as Mrs Doubtfire when shows re-open in New York) has begun a new series highlighting their work.
So far there have been ten episodes of the hilarious skits – featuring songs such as "Waving Through Window A Window", "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going", "Hurricane" and more.
Ladies and Gentleman...I give you the world premier of an ongoing series I'm calling... #conductorcam
