Broadway cast and creators of Six to reunite for Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley online show

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will be hosting a number of queens online on Friday!

The Broadway cast of Six – composed of Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly and Anna Uzele will appear on Rudetsky and Wesley's online charity show, as well as writers and creators Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss.

The event will take place on Friday at 7pm BST (2pm ET), and can be accessed here.

The show's New York home is the 1000-seat Brooks Atkinson Theatre, and you can buy tickets for the Broadway show here.

Six is written by Marlow and Moss, with co-direction by Moss and Jamie Armitage. Choreography is by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, lighting design by Tim Deiling, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Joe Beighton and orchestrations by Tom Curran.