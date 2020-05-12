Broadway to remain closed until at least September, it has been announced

Broadway will remain closed until at least 6 September 2020, it has been announced.

Refunds and exchanges are being provided up until that date, with the Broadway League saying it is currently "too soon to commit to a return date".

Charlotte St Martin, president of the Broadway League, said: "While all Broadway shows would love to resume performances as soon as possible, we need to ensure the health and well-being of everyone who comes to the theatre – behind the curtain and in front of it – before shows can return. The Broadway League's membership is working in cooperation with the theatrical unions, government officials, and health experts to determine the safest ways to restart our industry."

Broadway closed a number of days before the UK's theatres, following a state-wide order from the Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Further information about possible return schedule in New York is to be confirmed.