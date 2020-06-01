Brixton House, formerly Ovalhouse, to stream four productions online with 360-degree VR

Brixton House, formerly Ovalhouse, will stream four of its archived productions across June.

The performances will be available in a 360-degree VR format, following a collaboration with hit film platform LIVR. Audiences will be able to view them without VR goggles but still get immersed in the action.

Owen Calvert-Lyons, head of theatre and artist development, said: "We were determined to ensure that plays streamed to your home were not solely the preserve of mainstream, large-scale theatres. It is just as important for audiences to access the work of independent theatremakers with powerful and important stories to tell. So we've chosen four of these plays from the archive to share with the public for free."

The shows are Mike Kenny's Random Selfies, Lost Kid Collective's WHITE and GREY, created by Koko Brown and finally Little Soldier Productions' Derailed.

Productions will be accompanied with a downloadable transcript on request where captioning is not available, while GREY features BSL within the performance.

