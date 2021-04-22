BRIT Awards to be staged without social distancing in latest government pilot event

The government has unveiled a new pilot event, set to take place in early May.

The 2021 BRIT Awards will go ahead with a live audience and live performances, without social distancing, at The O2 in east London.

Attendees will have to display proof of a negative test and, while not having to wear masks when they are sat in the auditorium, will have to do so when travelling to or from the venue. 4000 attendees will be invited to the indoor arena spectacle, with the audience composed of those in the industry as well as members of the public.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden, said today: "The BRITs are always a big night in the music calendar, but this year's awards will be particularly special. They will reunite live audiences with the best of British talent for the first time in a year, while providing a vital opportunity to see how we can get large crowds back safely as soon as possible."

Set to appear will be the likes of Dua Lipa, Headie One, Arlo Parks and Griff.

Test events have already commenced, with the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield utilising a theatre setting to see whether spectator events without social distancing are viable.