Bring It On UK and Ireland tour further casting announced

Further casting and dates for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of Bring It On: the Musical have been announced.

Joining Louis Smith (Cameron) and Amber Davies (Campbell) will be Vanessa Fisher (Danielle), Ayden Morgan (La Cienega), Georgia Bradshaw (Nautica), Alicia Belgarde (Eva), Chloe Pole (Skylar), Frances Dee (Kylar), Samuel Wilson-Freeman (Steven) and Marvyn Charles (Twig), with the ensemble including Roshani Abbey, Zinzile Tshuma, Gareth Moran, Matthew Dawkins, Jordan Isaac, Katie Lee, Jack Dargan and Biancha Szynal.

The musical's Twitter account made the announcement after Davies appeared on Lorraine this morning, with Davies also revealing that the show will play at London's Southbank Centre from 9 December to 10 January 2021.

The tour will open at Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 to 6 June 2020, and will then visit Sunderland Empire from 9 to 13 June, Milton Keynes Theatre 16 to 20 June, Wales Millennium Centre 23 to 27 June, Stoke Regent Theatre 30 June to 4 July; Hull New Theatre 7 to 11 July, Bradford Alhambra Theatre 14 to 18 July, Manchester Opera House 21 to 25 July, Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 4 to 8 August, Theatre Royal Plymouth 11 to 15 August, New Theatre Peterborough from 18 to 22 August, Royal Concert Hall Nottingham 25 to 29 August, Glasgow King's Theatre 1 to 5 September, Liverpool Empire 8 to 12 September, His Majesty's Theatre Aberdeen 15 to 19 Setptember, Theatre Royal Brighton 22 to 26 September, Everyman Theatre Cheltenham 29 September to 3 October, Blackpool Grand Theatre 6 to 10 October, Malvern Festival Theatre 17 to 21 November and Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 to 28 November.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green and book by Jeff Whitty, Guy Unsworth directs this production, with choreography by WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Fabian Aloise, associate choreography by Jason Winter, acrobatic direction by Danny MacDonald, set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Sarah Burrell and voice and dialect by Aundrea Fudge