Bring It On the Musical UK premiere – first look

Production images have been released for Bring It On – The Musical!

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty. It first opened in the US, going on to be nominated for a number of Tony Awards.

Lead the show are Amber Davies (she/her) and Louis Smith (he/him), alongside Vanessa Fisher (she/her) as Danielle, Alicia Belgarde (she/her) as Eva, Georgia Bradshaw (she/her) as Nautica, Marvyn Charles (he/him) as Twig, Chelsea Hall (she/her) making her professional debut as Bridget, Chloe Pool (she/her) as Skylar, Biancha Szynal (she/her) as Kylar and Samuel Wilson-Freeman (he/him) as Steve. The role of La Cienega is played by Jal Joshua (he/she/they), while Connor Carson (he/him) plays Randall.

The piece is directed by Guy Unsworth and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, with set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, music supervision by Mark Crossland and musical direction from Sarah Burrell. They are joined by Aundrea Fudge as dialect coach.

The company is completed by Paris Green (she/her), Sergi Ibanez (he/him), Jordan Isaac (he/him), Bethany Kate (she/her), Gareth Moran (he/him), Ayden Morgan (he/him), Kenedy Small (she/her) and Zinzile Tshuma (she/her) with a further cast member to be announced soon.

The show is currently at the New Theatre in Peterborough to 4 December 2021, before it transfers to the Southbank Centre for a run from 8 December to 22 January 2022.

After its festive run at the Southbank Centre, the piece will open on tour at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on Wednesday 26 January 2022 before visiting Southampton (1 to 5 February), Edinburgh (15 to 19 February), Blackpool (22 to 26 February), Aberdeen (5 to 9 April), Manchester (12 to 16 April), Cheltenham (19 to 23 April), Nottingham (3 to 7 May), Birmingham (10 to 14 May), Dublin (24 to 28 May), Woking (31 May to 4 June), Sheffield (7 to 11 June), Cardiff (14 to 18 June) Sunderland (21 to 25 June), Glasgow (28 June to 2 July), Bradford (5 to 9 July) and Milton Keynes (26 to 30 July).