Bring It On to hold open auditions for UK premiere tour

Open auditions have been announced for the UK premiere tour of Bring It On: the Musical.

The auditions will take place from 10.00am and 6.00pm on 22 January at The Place, 17 Duke's Road, London WC1H 9PY. Auditionees must book a spot here.

To be in with a shot of being cast through the open auditions, any applicants must have strong dance and acrobatic skills (especially street dance and urban techniques), and not have agent representation. Any actors with representation are encouraged to ask their agents to put them forwards through Spotlight.

The producers have stated that, though artists of all ethnicities will be considered for the production, it is a requirement of the show for the majority of the company to reflect a range of BAME backgrounds.

Follow-up auditions will take place on 24 January, with casts having to be available from April 2020 to then join the show until December 2020 inclusive.

The brand new production will open at Birmingham Hippodrome from 2 to 6 June 2020, and will then visit Sunderland Empire from 9 to 13 June, Milton Keynes Theatre 16 to 20 June, Wales Millennium Centre 23 to 27 June, Stoke Regent Theatre 30 June to 4 July; Hull New Theatre 7 to 11 July, Bradford Alhambra Theatre 14 to 18 July, Manchester Opera House 21 to 25 July, Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 4 to 8 August, New Theatre Peterborough from 18 to 22 August, Malvern Festival Theatre 17 to 21 November and Edinburgh Festival Theatre 24 to 28 November.

Further tour dates and creative team are to be announced soon.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green. Book is by Jeff Whitty.