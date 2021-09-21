Brief Encounter at the Watermill casting anounced

Full casting has been revived for the Watermill's production of Brief Encounter.

Emma Rice's version of the iconic piece will be revived from 14 October to 13 November, directed by Robert Kirby with design by Harry Pizzey, movement by Anjali Mehra, compositions and arrangements by Eamonn O'Dwyer, lighting by Ali Hunter, sound by Yvonne Gilbert, foley sound by Ruth Sullivan, musical direction by Max Gallagher, DSM Rose Burston, ASMs Caitling Ravenscroft and Anna Reid, casting assistant Emily Beck and audio description from Jane Brambley.

Appearing will be Laura Lake Adebisi, who will star as Laura Jesson alongside Oliver Aston as Stanley / Johnnie, Charles Angiama as Albert Godby / Fred, Max Gallagher as Bobbie/Bill/Stephen Lynn, Hanna Khogali as Beryl / Dolly, Callum McIntyre as Alec Harvey, and Kate Milner-Evans as Myrtle Bagot.

Based on Noël Coward's timeless tale, the epic love story was adapted for the stage by Rice before playing on both sides of the Atlantic, with a more recent stint in the West End in 2018.