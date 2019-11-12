The Bridge Theatre announces Roger Allam, Colin Morgan, Book of Dust stage show and They Shoot Horses, Don't They?

The Bridge Theatre has announced plans for 2020 and 2021.

Roger Allam and Colin Morgan will reunite to star in a revival of Caryl Churchill's A Number from 14 February to 14 March 2020. The pair, who previously appeared together in The Tempest at Shakespeare's Globe, will be directed by Polly Findlay in the piece about a father with many copied sons.

Designs are by Lizzie Clachan with lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Carolyn Downing, music by Marc Tritschler and casting by Robert Sterne.

La Belle Sauvage



Phillip Pullman's 2017 novel The Book of Dust – La Belle Sauvage will be adapted for the stage (following the adaptation of His Dark Materials last decade) by Bryony Lavery, with direction by artistic director Nicholas Hytner, who also directed His Dark Materials.

Previews begin on 11 July with opening night on 23 July, while the final performance will be on 10 October 2020. A prequel to Northern Lights, the piece will have designs by Bob Crowley, video designs by Luke Halls, lighting design by Bruno Poet, puppetry by Barnaby Dixon and music by Grant Olding. The associate directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins who is also movement director. Casting is to be announced.

Marianne Elliott and Steven Hoggett will direct Paula Vogel's stage adaptation of Horace McCoy's They Shoot Horses, Don't They? in a co-production with Elliott and Harper productions, Brandon Millan and Rick Sparks. Running from 31 October 2020 to 30 January 2021, the show is set in the Great Depression in America and will see the venue transformed into a 1930s dance hall. Set design is by Bob Crowley with music by Charlotte and Mike Truman and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Finally, Simon Russell Beale will play the titular role in Henrik Ibsen's John Gabriel Borkman at the Bridge Theatre. Directed by Nicholas Hytner and in a new version by Lucinda Coxon, further casting and a full creative team are to be announced. It runs from 11 February 2021 to 17 April 2021.