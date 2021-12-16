Bradley Jaden does Les Misérables emergency role swap

Talk about versatility!

Bradley Jaden, currently Javert in the West End production of Les Misérables, today had to hop back into a former role to make sure the show went on.

While Richard Carson, the first cover for Javert, was able to step into the iconic trench-coat and play the haunted inspector, no performer could fill the waistcoat of the missing Enjolras Jordan Shaw.

Jaden, as a result, took on the part and manned the barricade, having played student revolutionary Enjolras on a variety of occasions over the last decade. That said, tonight will be the first time Jaden tackles the new production, with fresh blocking and demands.

Cast members, be they leads, ensemble, covers, alternates or swings, have been doing incredible work over the last few weeks keeping lights on across the nation, while theatres cope with a surge in cases and missing cast members.

Les Misérables continues its run at the Sondheim Theatre, with tickets on sale below.