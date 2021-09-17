Boy George's Taboo to return for 20 year anniversary concert at The London Palladium

Boy George's iconic musical Taboo will return for a special concert at The London Palladium.

Playing for one night only on 30 January 2022, the concert staging of the show, co-created with Mark Davies Markham and Kevan Frost, will be in aid of two charities. The concert will reunite a variety of stars from the original West End and Broadway productions, with exact casting to be revealed.

Plotting the lives of those who frequented the legendary Taboo club, the show originally featured the likes of Julian Clary, Luke Evans, Boy George, Dianne Pilkington, John Partridge, Matt Lucas, Paul Baker, Declan Bennett, Euan Morton, Lyn Paul, Stephen Ashfield and many more, so expect some very eminent faces on stage at the iconic venue.

Boy George said today: "Taboo was an extraordinary experience, with such a talented cast, and I'm very happy it's back for one night only to support two of my favourite charities. This performance at the infamous London Palladium is also the most fitting way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of when we first opened Taboo in London's West End."

The concert will be in aid of The Terrence Higgins Trust and Shelter, with specific line-up to be revealed. Director Christopher Renshaw will return for the concert, with creatives to be revealed.