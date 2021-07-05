Book of Dust stage adaptation new dates confirmed

The Bridge Theatre has confirmed new dates for the postponed stage version of Philip Pullman's The Book of Dust: La Belle Sauvage.

The piece will be adapted (following the production of Pullman's His Dark Materials at the start of the century) by Bryony Lavery in central London, with direction by the venue's artistic director Nicholas Hytner, who also helmed His Dark Materials.

A prequel to the His Dark Materials series (recently adapted for television), the piece will have designs by Bob Crowley, video designs by Luke Halls and Zakk Hein, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound by Paul Arditti puppetry by Barnaby Dixon and music by Grant Olding. The associate directors are Emily Burns and James Cousins (also movement director). Casting is to be announced.

The show will run from 2 December to 19 February 2022 with public booking beginning tomorrow.