Bonnie and Clyde to run in the West End from April

Hit musical Bonnie and Clyde will open in the West End in April, it has been confirmed.

Announced on-stage at Theatre Royal Drury Lane last night during a semi-staged concert of the show, the new full production at the Arts Theatre is to be directed by Nick Winston (Mame) with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb (Mame). Full casting and creative team is to be announced in due course.

The Tony-nominated piece, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – gaining fame in the process.

The show was first seen on Broadway with Jeremy Jordan playing Clyde – with Jordan having returned for the Drury Lane concerts (which have been filmed for future release).

Menchell said today: "There is a tremendous love for this show now, and it's fantastic that it is getting a West End run. The only thing the British love more than Americans on stage, is America's behaving badly on stage!"

Wildhorn added, "The show has built such a wonderful cult following, especially with younger audiences and I'm so excited to see Bonnie and Clyde find its audience here in London!"

Tickets go on general sale next Friday, with performances beginning on 9 April.