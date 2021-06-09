Bolton Octagon marks reopening after two-year redevelopment

The Octagon Theatre in Bolton has officially marked the reopening of its new building following a two year redevelopment, which was postponed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Octagon staff and board members were joined by Bolton Council to celebrate the opening of the new building.

Chair of the Octagon board, Claire Moreland said: "Today marks a joyous day in the Octagon's history and a day that we have eagerly been awaiting for over two years, ever since the Octagon closed back in August 2018.

The Mayor of Bolton, Cllr Linda Thomas added: "We are so fortunate in our town to have a theatre of such ambition and reputation - a regional theatre that attracts audiences and artists from near and far to produce shows of excellent calibre that can equally inspire and entertain."

Details of the Octagon's Warm Up season were announced last month. The first production, See You at the Octagon by local writer Becky Prestwich, runs until 15 June.