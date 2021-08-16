Blithe Spirit with Jennifer Saunders announces full West End cast

Full casting has been revealed for the West End return of Noël Coward's Blithe Spirit, which will resume performances next month after being disrupted by the pandemic.

Led by Jennifer Saunders, the comedy follows an eccentric clairvoyant who conjures up a man's dead wife during a séance.

Playing from 16 September to 6 November 2021, returning to the show will be Saunders as Madame Arcati, alongside Geoffrey Streatfeild as Charles Condomine, Lisa Dillon as Ruth Condomine, Simon Coates as Dr Bradman, Lucy Robinson as Mrs Bradman, and Rose Wardlaw as Edith.

Joining them and making their West End debut will be Madeleine Mantcock, who has appeared in Charmed, The Long Song and Edge of Tomorrow. Mantock will take on the role of Elvira.

The show is directed by Richard Eyre with design by Anthony Ward, lighting by Howard Harrison, sound by John Leonard and illusions by Paul Kieve.

Tickets are on sale below.