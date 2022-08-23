Blippi The Musical sets West End return for the festive season

Blippi is returning to the West End stage this Christmas!

Even before its current sold out run at the Apollo Theatre comes to a close on 4 September, producers have today confirmed that Blippi The Musical is scheduled to return to London for the festive season.

Nimax Theatres' Laurence Miller said: "In fifteen years of daytime family programming at Nimax Theatres, Blippi is the first family show to sell out before the first performance. It's a massive hit! We at Nimax are delighted to have been the host for the UK premiere of Blippi The Musical, and are thrilled it will be coming back for another run over Christmas! I think it's great that kids get another opportunity to see Blippi The Musical, especially during the festive period. This really is a fantastic show that incorporates all that Blippi is about - bring on Christmas!"

Produced by Moonbug Entertainment and Round Room Live, in collaboration with Carter Dixon McGill Productions, the return engagement will run at the Lyric Theatre from 7 December 2022 until 8 January 2023.