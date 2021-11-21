Black British Theatre Awards winners revealed

The winners of the 2021 Black British Theatre Awards have been revealed.

The evening was hosted by Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Danny Sapani (Black Panther), with a variety of guest presenters including Jason Pennycooke (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Miriam-Teak Lee (Hamilton), Dawn Hope (Follies), Kenneth Olumuyiwa Tharp (Interim CEO at Eclipse Theatre Company), Mzz Kimberley/Kim Tatum (Straight White Men), Matthew Xia (Blue/Orange), Brenda Emmanus (arts, culture and entertainment correspondent), Nadine Benjamin, Layton Williams (Everyone's Talking About Jamie) and Ahmet Ahmet (director of Get Into Theatre).

Taking place at the Old Finsbury Town Hall, London, the event saw the Lifetime Achievement Award given to national treasure Derek Griffiths.

Productions picking up a number of awards across the evening included Miranda Cromwell's production of and breathe... at the Almeida (four awards) and Regent's Park's Romeo and Juliet (four awards). Recent graduate Natasha May-Thomas picked up two awards for her performance in Carousel.





We've highlighted the winners for each category in bold.

CREATIVES GROUP

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD FOR A PLAY OR MUSICAL

Anthony Simpson-Pike, Lava, Bush Theatre

Miranda Cromwell, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Tinuke Craig,The Color Purple - at Home, Curve, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome





BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR

Femi Temowo, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

Ian Oakley, From Here, Chiswick Playhouse

Nadine Lee, Bagdad Cafe, The Old Vic

BEST PRODUCER AWARD

and breathe…, Almeida Theatre

Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, West End Musical Celebration at Palace Theatre

Tanisha Spring, A Killer Party

BEST CHOREOGRAPHER AWARD

Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe, The Sun, The Moon and The Stars, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Ingrid Mackinnon, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Sarah Golding, Cruise, Duchess Theatre

BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE IN A DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD

Joseph Sissens, The Statement, The Royal Ballet

BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD

And Still We Dance!, Afro Dance Xplosion

Far From the Norm, BLKDOG

'Like Water', Ballet Black

BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY

Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, West End Musical Celebration at Palace Theatre

Ryan Carter, The Secret Society of Leading Ladies, Barn Theatre

RECOGNITION GROUP (BODY OF WORK)

LIGHT AND SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD

Tony Gayle

COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD

Jodie-Simone Howe

BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD

Annabel Mutale Reed

Benedict Lombe

Yomi Sode

MUSICAL DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD

Ian Oakley

Sean Green

CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD

Chandra Ruegg

Isabella Odoffin

ACHIEVEMENTS GROUP

LGBTQ CHAMPION AWARD

Alex Thomas-Smith

Jay Perry

Nicole Raquel Dennis

BEST TEACHER OF PERFORMING ARTS AS A SUBJECT AWARD

Ashley Campbell, British Theatre Academy

Hakeem Onibudo, Impact Dance

Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance

BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD

Georgina Onuorah, Arts Educational Schools

Kayla Carter, Royal Academy of Music

Natasha May-Thomas, Urdang Academy

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Derek Griffiths MBE





...and breathe

© Marc Brenner





PLAYS GROUP

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

David Jonsson, and breathe…, Almeida Theatre

Michael Balogun, Death of England, National Theatre

Omari Douglas, Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Isabel Adomakoh Young, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Lava, Bush Theatre

Tia Bannon, seven methods of killing kylie jenner, Royal Court Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Andrew French, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Ola Ayofe, After Life, National Theatre

Stephen K Amos, My Night With Reg, Turbine Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY

Anoushka Lucas, After Life, National Theatre

Aretha Ayeh, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Rosalind Eleazar, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST PRODUCTION PLAY

and breathe..., Almeida Theatre

J'Ouvert, Harold Pinter Theatre

Lava, Bush Theatre

MUSICALS GROUP

BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Ivano Turco, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Liam Tamne, The Prince Of Egypt, Dominion Theatre

Tyrone Huntley, Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Lucy St Louis, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre

Marisha Wallace, Hairspray The Musical, London Coliseum

Shanay Holmes, Disenchanted

BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Ashley Samuels, Hairspray the Musical, London Coliseum

Caleb Roberts, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

John Pfumojena, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD

Gloria Onitiri, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre

Natasha May-Thomas, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Tanisha Spring, The Prince Of Egypt, Dominion Theatre

BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION AWARD

The Color Purple - at Home, Curve, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome

The Last Five Years, Minack Theatre

West End Musical Celebration, Palace Theatre