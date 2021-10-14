Black British Theatre Awards unveils 2021 nominees
A variety of shows have been recognised
The nominees have been unveiled for this year's Black British Theatre Awards, celebrating the best in Black British Talent.
The BBTAs, now in their third year, will announce winners next month: returning to the elegance of the Old Finsbury Town Hall, home of its inaugural ceremony, on Sunday 21 November 2021.
You can see the full list of nominees below.
CREATIVES GROUP
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD FOR A PLAY OR MUSICAL
Anthony Simpson-Pike, Lava, Bush Theatre
Miranda Cromwell, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre
Tinuke Craig,The Color Purple - at Home, Curve, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome
BEST MUSICAL DIRECTOR
Femi Temowo, and breathe..., Almeida Theatre
Ian Oakley, From Here, Chiswick Playhouse
Nadine Lee, Bagdad Cafe, The Old Vic
BEST PRODUCER AWARD
and breathe…, Almeida Theatre
Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, West End Musical Celebration at Palace Theatre
Tanisha Spring, A Killer Party
BEST CHOREOGRAPHER AWARD
Dannielle 'Rhimes' Lecointe, The Sun, The Moon and The Stars, Theatre Royal Stratford East
Ingrid Mackinnon, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Sarah Golding, Cruise, Duchess Theatre
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE IN A DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD
Joseph Sissens, The Statement, The Royal Ballet
BEST DANCE PRODUCTION AWARD
And Still We Dance!, Afro Dance Xplosion
Far From the Norm, BLKDOG
'Like Water', Ballet Black
BEST USE OF INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY
Chris Steward and Shanay Holmes, West End Musical Celebration at Palace Theatre
Ryan Carter, The Secret Society of Leading Ladies, Barn Theatre
RECOGNITION GROUP (BODY OF WORK)
LIGHT AND SOUND RECOGNITION AWARD
Tony Gayle
COSTUME DESIGN RECOGNITION AWARD
Jodie-Simone Howe
BOOK AND LYRICS RECOGNITION AWARD
Annabel Mutale Reed
Benedict Lombe
Yomi Sode
MUSICAL DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD
Ian Oakley
Sean Green
CASTING DIRECTOR RECOGNITION AWARD
Chandra Ruegg
Isabella Odoffin
ACHIEVEMENTS GROUP
LGBTQ+ CHAMPION AWARD
Alex Thomas-Smith
Jay Perry
Nicole Raquel Dennis
BEST TEACHER OF PERFORMING ARTS AS A SUBJECT AWARD
Ashley Campbell, British Theatre Academy Hakeem Onibudo, Impact Dance Kamara Gray, Artistry Youth Dance
BEST RECENT GRADUATE AWARD
Georgina Onuorah, Arts Educational Schools
Kayla Carter, Royal Academy of Music
Natasha May-Thomas, Urdang Academy
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Derek Griffiths MBE
PLAYS GROUP
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
David Jonsson, and breathe…, Almeida Theatre
Michael Balogun, Death of England, National Theatre
Omari Douglas, Constellations, Vaudeville Theatre
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Isabel Adomakoh Young, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo, Lava, Bush Theatre
Tia Bannon, seven methods of killing kylie jenner, Royal Court Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Andrew French, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Ola Ayofe, After Life, National Theatre
Stephen K Amos, My Night With Reg, Turbine Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A PLAY
Anoushka Lucas, After Life, National Theatre
Aretha Ayeh, Romeo and Juliet, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Rosalind Eleazar, Uncle Vanya, Harold Pinter Theatre
BEST PRODUCTION PLAY
and breathe..., Almeida Theatre
J'Ouvert, Harold Pinter Theatre
Lava, Bush Theatre
MUSICALS GROUP
BEST MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Ivano Turco, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Liam Tamne, The Prince Of Egypt, Dominion Theatre
Tyrone Huntley, Jesus Christ Superstar, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
BEST FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Lucy St. Louis, The Phantom of the Opera, Her Majesty's Theatre
Marisha Wallace, Hairspray The Musical, London Coliseum
Shanay Holmes, Disenchanted
BEST SUPPORTING MALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Ashley Samuels, Hairspray the Musical, London Coliseum
Caleb Roberts, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
John Pfumojena, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE ACTOR IN A MUSICAL AWARD
Gloria Onitiri, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Natasha May-Thomas, Carousel, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
Tanisha Spring, The Prince Of Egypt, Dominion Theatre
BEST MUSICAL PRODUCTION AWARD
The Color Purple - at Home, Curve, in association with Birmingham Hippodrome
The Last Five Years, Minack Theatre
West End Musical Celebration, Palace Theatre