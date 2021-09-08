Birmingham Hippodrome announces 2021 pantomime casting

Birmingham Hippodrome has revealed casting for its hit pantomime (this year Goldilocks and the Three Bears), one of the largest in the country.

Jason Donovan will make his panto debut alongside Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack, joined by Doreen Tipton as Doreen the Lion Tamer, Andrew Ryan as Dame Betty Barnum, Alexia McIntosh as Candy Floss and Samantha Dorrance as Goldilocks.

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison, said: "I am really delighted to be announcing so many returning cast today alongside the addition of local Midlands's talent in the form of Alexia and Samantha."

The audiences are going to truly love Goldilocks and the Three Bears, the first circus-themed pantomime at the Hippodrome for 24 years! The show will incorporate the very best of the production I created for the sell-out London Palladium panto in 2019, alongside lots of new material created especially for our Birmingham cast and audience."

There will be a number of circus acts to accompany the pantomime, including magician Phil Hitchcock, motorcycle act Peter Pavlov and The Globe of Speed, the Gemini Sisters and international circus artist Pierre Marchand.

The pantomime returns to the Hippodrome from 18 December 2021.