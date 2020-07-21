Beverley Knight to perform Andrew Lloyd Webber's pilot show scheme at The London Palladium

Beverley Knight will perform at The London Palladium this week, as part of the pilot shows initiative spearheaded by the UK government and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Knight's live performance, running across Thursday 23 July, will feature socially distanced audiences and involve a series of major security measures including "enhanced cleaning, one-way systems, mandatory face coverings, temperature checks, digital tickets, in-seat service and cashless systems as well as multiple hand sanitiser stations", according to venue operator LW Theatres.

The venue has also produced a visitor guide for the day. All tickets for the Thursday 2pm show have now been claimed.

Lloyd Webber previously reported on the various new pieces of equipment that were being installed at the venue, including temperature scanners and anti-viral demisting machine. You can read more about them here.

Knight is no stranger to the theatre, having previously performed in Cats at the venue when it was revived in 2015.