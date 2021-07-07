Best of the West End Royal Albert Hall concert to take place this month

Alpha's Best of the West End concert will go ahead as planned on 21 July, featuring a raft of musical names, plus fundraising for Acting for Others.

Producers Alpha and their creative director Ben Forster lead a team including choreographer Stephen Mear, lighting designer Tim Lutkin and musical director Stuart Morley, conducting the London Musical Theatre Orchestra.

Appearing in the show will be the likes of Ruthie Henshall, Ben Forster, Mica Paris, Layton Williams, John Owen-Jones, Matt Henry, Sophie Evans, Friederike Krum, Lauren Samuels, Matthew Croke, Mazz Murray, Kerry Ellis, Anna-Jane Casey and Gina Murray.

Judi Dench, president of Acting for Others, said today: "We are incredibly grateful to be the chosen charity for Alpha's The Best Of The West End at The Royal Albert Hall. Thank you to the wonderful creative team, Alpha Solutions and this spectacular cast. We hope you enjoy this special event and can join us in celebrating the reopening of this iconic venue in its 150th year."