Best of Enemies starring David Harewood and Zachary Quinto – production images released

Production shots have been released for the West End transfer of James Graham's five-star play Best of Enemies.

Set in 1968, the piece explores the nature of political feuding in the age of mass media.

The cast is led by David Harewood (Supergirl, Homeland) as William F Buckley Jr and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, The Boys in the Band) as Gore Vidal, alongside Deborah Alli, Emilio Doorgasingh, Clare Foster, Tom Godwin, John Hodgkinson, Syrus Lowe, Kevin McMonagle and Sam Otto.









Director Jeremy Herrin's production is designed by Bunny Christie, with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Max Spielbichler, composition by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, movement direction by Shelley Maxwell, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG (UK) and Jim Carnahan CSA (US), voice and dialect by Hazel Holder and associate direction by Annie Kershaw.

WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton listed the Critics Circle Theatre Award-winning play as amongst her favourite of 2021 after its Young Vic run.

Best of Enemies runs at the Noël Coward Theatre until 18 February 2023, with tickets on sale below.