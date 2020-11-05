Bertie Carvel to star in new Mike Bartlett audio play Phoenix

Bertie Carvel will star in a new Mike Bartlett audio play Phoenix.

Carvel and Bartlett previously worked together on smash-hit TV series Doctor Foster, and will now reunite for English Touring Theatre as part of the nationwide "Signal Fires" scheme created by Headlong and ETT in partnership.

The piece is an exploration of Britain's relationship with its government. The show is available now via the ETT website and social media, and will also be released on iTunes and Spotify. The audio drama has sound design by Ben and Max Ringham.

Richard Twyman, artistic director and Sophie Scull, executive producer of ETT, said today: "As we head into a second lockdown, we're delighted to be able to offer this short story by Mike Bartlett that looks at how the trust of the first was broken. We were originally due to produce a live storytelling event for an audience gathered around a fire, as part of Signal Fires.

"But as we're unable to gather in person, Mike wrote a new piece, set by a fire, for audiences to enjoy at home. Performed by the extraordinary Bertie Carvel we hope audiences can sit back, light a candle or a fire and listen to this offering for Bonfire Night and the dark evenings ahead."