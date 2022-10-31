Benny and Joon musical to be workshopped and staged in the UK this month

A new musical based on the film Benny and Joon is heading for the UK.

The 1993 movie follows a Buster Keaton imitator and free spirit, Sam, who befriends the two titular siblings living together. Featuring book by Kirsten Guenther, music by Nolan Gasser, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein, it was first seen on stage in 2017 in San Diego before transferring to the Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.

The production will present two first-look 75-minute showcase performances, open to the public, on Monday 14 and Tuesday 15 November at The Other Palace in central London.

The cast for the showcase is made up of Christine Allado (The Prince of Egypt) as Ruthie, George Blagden (Company) as Sam, Hannah Elless (Bright Star) as Joon, Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat) as Waldo, Landi Oshinowo (Matilda) as Dr Cruz, Simon-Anthony Rhoden (Hamilton) as Mike, Andrew Samonsky (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Benny and Eric Stroud (101 Dalmatians) as Larry.

Jack Cummings III will direct, alongside a creative team featuring J Oconer Navarro as musical director, Scott Rink as choreographer and Will Burton as casting director, with Larry Hirschhorn as producer and Aria Entertainment as general manager.