Belarus Free Theatre to stream archive online as it launches new campaign

Belarus Free Theatre will release its archive of shows online as it launches a new campaign – #LoveOverVirus – to mark its 15th anniversary.

As part of the campaign, members of the company's permanent ensemble will be joined by some of the company's famous friends – including Will Attenborough, Stephen Fry, Boombox frontman Andrei Khlyvniuk, David Lan, Juliet Stevenson and Sam West – to read extracts from their favourite fairy-tales and short stories.

The company will release 24 stage productions from the past 15 years free to watch online, with a list of shows and release dates available below.

The refugee-led theartre company was founded in 2005 in Minsk and has become synonymous with vocal, political work that challenges nations and policies across the world. Its co-founding artistic directors, Natalia Kaliada and Nicolai Khalezin, are political refugees in the UK and regularly rehearse performances remotely.

All the shows will be available by the company's YouTube channel.