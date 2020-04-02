Belarus Free Theatre to stream archive online as it launches new campaign
The company celebrates its 15th anniversary this year
Belarus Free Theatre will release its archive of shows online as it launches a new campaign – #LoveOverVirus – to mark its 15th anniversary.
As part of the campaign, members of the company's permanent ensemble will be joined by some of the company's famous friends – including Will Attenborough, Stephen Fry, Boombox frontman Andrei Khlyvniuk, David Lan, Juliet Stevenson and Sam West – to read extracts from their favourite fairy-tales and short stories.
The company will release 24 stage productions from the past 15 years free to watch online, with a list of shows and release dates available below.
The refugee-led theartre company was founded in 2005 in Minsk and has become synonymous with vocal, political work that challenges nations and policies across the world. Its co-founding artistic directors, Natalia Kaliada and Nicolai Khalezin, are political refugees in the UK and regularly rehearse performances remotely.
All the shows will be available by the company's YouTube channel.