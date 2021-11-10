Bedknobs and Broomsticks musical tour releases new extended trailer

A fresh trailer for Bedknobs and Broomsticks has been released as it continues on its tour!

Dianne Pilkington takes on the role of Miss Eglantine Price, made famous by Angela Lansbury in the original film. Joining Pilkington in the piece are Jacqui DuBois as Mrs Hobday, Charles Brunton as Professor Browne and Conor O'Hara as Charlie.

The rest of the company includes Mark Anderson, Jessica Aubrey, Georgie Buckland, Kayla Carter, Jonathan Cobb, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Sam Lupton, Rob Madge, Vinnie Monachello, Nathaniel Morrison, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Robin Simoes Da Silva, Emma Thornett and Susannah Van Den Berg. The Rawlins children will be played by Dexter Barry, Izabella Bucknell, Haydn Court, Poppy Houghton, Evie Lightman and Aidan Oti.

The stage musical has co-direction by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison, with Harrison also providing set and illusion design. On top of music and lyrics by the famed Sherman Brothers, there are new tunes and additional lyrics by Neil Bartram and book by Brian Hill.

Costume design is by Gabriella Slade, orchestrations are by Simon Hale, musical supervision is by Tom Murray, choreography and movement direction are by Neil Bettles, sound design is by Gareth Fry, lighting is by Simon Wilkinson, production management is by Gary Beestone, and casting by Jill Green and Jo Hawes.

The 1971 film originally followed three children that went to live with an apprentice witch after being evacuated from wartime London.