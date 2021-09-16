Beauty and the Beast musical tour – first look photos revealed

First look photos have been released for the freshly launched tour of Beauty and the Beast!

Currently on its opening leg in Bristol, the freshly reimagined production of the Disney musical stars Courtney Stapleton and Emmanuel Kojo in the titular roles, joined by Tom Senior as Gaston, Gavin Lee as Lumiere and Sam Bailey as Mrs Potts.

Matt West directs and choreographs, with the creative team featuring scenic designer Stan Meyer, costume designer Ann Hould-Ward and lighting designer Natasha Katz. New dance arrangements will also be created by David Chase, while Michael Kosarin and Danny Troob are musical supervisor/vocal arranger and orchestrator.

Rick Sordelet is fight director, Lorenzo Pisoni is physical movement coordinator, Sam Scalamoni is associate director, Chandon Jones is the associate choreographer and Nick Winston is the associate UK director/choreographer. Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher.

Completing the design team are John Shivers as sound designer, Darryl Maloney as the video and projections designer, and David H Lawrence as hair designer. Jim Steinmeyer is the illusions designer.

After Bristol, the show moves to Liverpool, with further stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh and more. We expect additional 2022 plans will be unveiled soon!

The role of Wardrobe is played by Samantha Bingley, Babette by Emma Caffrey, Le Fou by Louis Stockil, Maurice by Martin Ball, Cogsworth by Nigel Richards and Chip by Joshua Smith/Theo Querico/Manasseh Mapira/Rojae Simpson/Iesa Miller.

Completing the cast are Jake Bishop, Pamela Blair, Liam Buckland, Jasmine Davis, Autumn Draper, Daisy Edwards, Alyn Hawke, George Hinson, Jennifer Louise Jones, Brontë Lavine, Thomas-Lee Kidd, David McIntosh, Aimee Moore, Sam Murphy, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Emily Squibb, Grace Swaby, India Thornton and Rhys West.