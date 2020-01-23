Be More Chill UK premiere: meet the full cast

The UK premiere of Be More Chill is imminent – and we've decided to run down who's playing who in The Other Palace show.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz and inspired by Ned Vizzini's novel, the show follows a teen who takes a pill to become more popular. There is a raft of funny, unique and whimsical characters featured in the show and we think it's worth introducing them!

Be More Chill became a huge cult sensation following millions of plays online after an initial premiere in 2015. The production enjoyed a stellar run off-Broadway before a six-month spell on Broadway, where it completed its season on 11 August 2019.









Appearing in the show are:

Scott Folan (This is My Family) as the lead Jeremy, a self-identifying unpopular kid who is desperate to boost his social standing.

Stewart Clarke (Fiddler on the Roof, The Rink) as The Squip, the little computer that manages to get Jeremy popular – though with some worrying consequences

Blake Patrick Anderson (''Closer to Heaven) as Michael Mell, Scott's best friend

Renee Lamb (Malory Towers) as Jenna Rolan, the local gossip at the school and

Millie O'Connell (Six) as Chloe Valentine, the most popular girl in school, though is something of a diva

Miracle Chance (The Rocky Horror Show) as Christine Canigula, a drama-obsessed student who Scott has a massive crush on

Eloise Davies (Grease) as Brooke Lohst, "the second most popular girl at school"

James Hameed (Spamilton) as Rich Goranski, one of the popular kids at school who becomes a bit of a terror

Miles Paloma (Peter Pan) as Jake Dillinger, the ultimate cool guy in class

Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes, two of the adults in the show: Mr Heere is Jeremy's pants-forgetting dad, while Mr Reyes is the drama teacher

Eve Norris (Bat Out of Hell), Gabrial Hinchcliffe (Showtune) and Jon Tsouras (Evita) are understudies in the show.









Be More Chill will be staged in a new production by director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, UK musical direction by Louisa Green and UK casting is by Will Burton.

It runs from 12 February to 3 May 2020.