Be More Chill musical extends The Other Palace run

Be More Chill has extended at The Other Palace until 14 June, it was announced today.

The UK premiere has been extended by six weeks, with a cast comprising of Scott Folan (Jeremy Heere), Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell), Renée Lamb (Jenna), Millie O'Connell (Chloe), Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Stewart Clarke (The Squip), Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst), James Hameed (Rich Goranski), Miles Paloma (Jake Dillinger), Christopher Fry (Mr Heere and Mr Reyes), Eve Norris, Gabriel Hinchcliffe and Jon Tsouras.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz and inspired by Ned Vizzini's novel, the show follows a teen who takes a pill to become more popular.

The musical became a huge cult sensation following millions of plays online after an initial premiere in 2015. The production enjoyed a stellar run off-Broadway before a six-month spell on Broadway, where it completed its season on 11 August 2019.

WhatsOnStage gave the show four stars, commenting that "the real stand-out here is Anderson's Michael – endearing, loyal and brimming with heart."

Iconis said of the extension: "Making my London debut as a musical theatre writer has long been a dream of mine and my experience with Be More Chill at The Other Palace has exceeded all expectations. I have been blown away by the response of audiences and the theatre community here in the UK and am ecstatic that we will be extending our run until 14 June. How thrilling that more people will now get to experience this production I am so proud of, populated by a genius cast of British unicorns. I look forward to returning this summer to see those brilliant creatures work their misfit magic once again."

Be More Chill is directed by Stephen Brackett, with choreography by Chase Brock, set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley II, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, sound design by Ryan Rumery, projection design by Alex Basco Koch, wigs by Dave Bova, musical supervision and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, UK musical direction by Louisa Green and UK casting by Will Burton.