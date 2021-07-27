BBC's Golden Age of Broadway Prom announces cast

Five stars appearing in the BBC's Golden Age of Broadway Prom have been revealed.

Performing numbers from some of the greatest composers of the 20th century, the Prom takes place on Saturday 31 July at the Royal Albert Hall, with the piece then set to be broadcast on BBC Two on Saturday 7 August.

Appearing will be Louise Dearman (Wonderful Town), Clarke Peters (The Wire), Nadim Naaman (The Phantom of the Opera), Jamie Parker (Guys and Dolls) and Katie Hall (Les Misérables), alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

The evening will see performances from South Pacific, Annie Get Your Gun, My Fair Lady, Anything Goes, and High Society, as well as Oklahoma!, Carousel, Guys and Dolls and Meet Me in St Louis , featuring the works of creatives such as Rodgers and Hammerstein, Irving Berlin, Cole Porter, Jerome Kern and many more.