BBC to broadcast Sondheim celebration Prom this Christmas

The BBC has announced it will broadcast its 2010 Prom celebrating all things Stephen Sondheim.

Featuring the likes of Judi Dench, Simon Russell Beale, Bryn Terfel, Maria Friedman, Daniel Evans, Jenna Russell and Julian Ovenden and conducted by David Charles Abell, the evening sees the company perform numbers from the likes of "Sweeney Todd", "Into the Woods", "Company" and Follies" while accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra. Dench also memorably gave a rendition of "Send in the Clowns" from A Little Night Music.

Sondheim, who died late last month, penned some of the greatest musical numbers of the last century, and the lights were dimmed across the theatre world on Monday night to mark his passing.

The Prom will be broadcast on BBC Four on Monday 27 December at 7pm GMT. It will then be available on BBC iPlayer.