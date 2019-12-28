BBC Radio 2 to broadcast special Les Misérables concert, hosted by Matt Lucas

Matt Lucas will host a special broadcasted recording of Les Misérables in concert on BBC Radio 2, it has been revealed.

Lucas will front the show from 5pm on the 5 January 2020, with the programme running for 2 hours 30 minutes. The actor has had to recently step into the show following a cast illness.

An all-star§ concert production of the musical ran at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End from August 2019, and was recently broadcast in cinemas across the world.

Featuring Alfie Boe, Michael Ball, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Shan Ako, Matt Lucas, Katy Secombe, John Owen-Jones, Rob Houchen, Lily Kerhoas, Bradley Jaden and more, the sell-out run occurred while the Queen's Theatre (the customary home of Les Mis) was undergoing renovations. It has now re-opened as the Sondheim Theatre.

Further details about the concert are to be revealed.

The radio channel will be broadcasting the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards concert live from the West End on 1 March, it was confirmed last month.