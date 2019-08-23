BBC Proms in the Park to feature musical supergroup The Cardinals, Michael Ball, Hamilton and Les Mis

The line-up for this year's BBC Proms in the Park has been revealed.

There will be a special tribute to Les Misérables with performances from three of the current all-star concert production cast – Michael Ball, Shan Ako and Carrie Hope Fletcher, who will perform "I Dreamed A Dream", "On My Own" and "Stars", alongside a special appearance by Claude-Michel Schönberg. Ball will also present the night.

The concert will feature musical supergroup collectively called The Cardinals – composed of Ramin Karimloo, Fletcher, Celinde Schoenmaker and Ben Forster – who will perform "Shallow" from A Star Is Born together.

Jon Robyns in Hamilton

© Matthew Murphy

Jon Robyns will perform "You'll Be Back" as a special Hamilton tribute, with further appearances from Barry Manilow, Chrissie Hynde, Jack Savoretti, Lighthouse Family and Gabrielle.

Further acts for the concert, which takes place on Saturday 14 September, are to be announced.