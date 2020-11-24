BBC announces Christmas line-up including The Goes Wrong Show, Upstart Crow and The Red Shoes

The BBC has unveiled its festive line-up including a variety of theatre treats.

Mischief Comedy, creators of The Play That Goes Wrong, will present a new The Goes Wrong Show episode "The Nativity". Putting two and two together, this looks like a hijink-laden take on the quintessential festive school production.

As previously announced, Matthew Bourne's Olivier award-winning adaptation of the legendary 1948 film, The Red Shoes, will be broadcast, as well as the filmed stage version of Uncle Vanya with Richard Armitage and Toby Jones.

Katie Derham will present The Royal Opera All Star Gala, recorded in September, with Aigul Akhmetshina, Charles Castronovo, Gerald Finley, Lisette Oropesa, Sonya Yoncheva, and Vito Priante performing much-loved classics.

The Royal Ballet will also get in on the All Star Gala act, with a show filmed in October, presented by Anita Rani. The piece will reunite the full Royal Ballet Company with the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House for the first time in seven months.

David Mitchell will return to the role of William Shakespeare for a lockdown episode of Upstart Crow, set during the plague of 1603.

Dates are to be revealed.